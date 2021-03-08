Alexandria Sheriff to Retire After 16 Years

Alexandria Sheriff Dana Lawhorne will retire this year after more than four decades in law enforcement, his office announced Monday.

Lawhorne, 63, is a lifelong Alexandrian who served as an Alexandria police officer and detective for 27 years before becoming sheriff in 2006.

“Being your sheriff the last 16 years has been the highlight of my professional career. I am proud of what our dedicated staff has accomplished, despite the many difficult challenges they face every day,” he said in a statement.

Lawhorne included among his top achievements expanding educational opportunities for prisoners, improving public safety programs and increasing law enforcement training.

“I am fortunate to have accomplished everything I wanted to,” he said. “I always believed my strength was to hear others, and in my capacity as Sheriff, I have been thankful for the opportunity to listen and to learn from our community members, our staff, our inmates, and other public safety leaders.”

Lawhorne is in his fourth term as sheriff. He will continue to serve through the end of the year.