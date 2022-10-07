Accused Killer Mistakenly Released From Loudoun County Jail

A manhunt is underway for an accused killer who was released from a jail in Loudoun County, Virginia.

Stone L. Colburn had been in custody since July 2021, accused of killing his girlfriend. He was freed Thursday after the initial charges against him were dropped, but a new charge was placed.

In a complicated case, there is already finger-pointing going on about who is to blame. But all the county agencies involved share a concern for public safety that an accused killer is on the loose.

Colburn was charged in July 2021 with the murder of his girlfriend, Natalie Crow, who was the mother of their young child. But a mental health evaluation found Colburn mentally incompetent, so the case has been largely hold, and until Thursday, he was at Central State, a mental health facility.

Prosecutors say they had hoped to get a second mental health evaluation ordered, so they got a transport order to bring Colburn from Central State to the Loudoun Adult Detention Center for a hearing Thursday. Their request was turned down. So at the conclusion of that hearing, the Commonwealth’s attorney decided to no longer prosecute the original murder charge, and for complex legal reasons, they used an unusual legal method to create a new charge, concealing a dead body.

It appears the jail saw the murder charge dismissed and released Colburn.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Buta Biberaj says that was a mistake — that Colburn should have been held on the new charge.

"What went wrong is that the sheriff's office didn't abide by the court's order, which said transport him to the jail and hold him so that he could answer to these charges," Biberaj said.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance to help locate Colburn. He is 25 years old, about 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray and black flannel shirt over a black sweatshirt, a maroon knit hat, gray sweatpants and black shoes.

Anyone with information regarding Colburn's whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

CORRECTION (Oct. 7, 2022. 4:42 p.m.): An earlier version of this story misstated the year that Crow was killed.