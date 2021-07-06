Northern Virginia

Slain Virginia Mother Was Stabbed by Boyfriend's Brother, Authorities Say

Natalie Crow, 24, was the mother of a 9-month-old girl

By Julie Carey and NBC Washington Staff

A mother slain in Loudoun County was allegedly stabbed by her boyfriend’s brother, who has been charged with her murder, authorities say.

Natalie Crow, 24, was found dead Saturday outside the Round Hill home where she had lived with her boyfriend’s family, the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said. Her 9-month-old daughter was found on the back deck, according to dispatch audio.

Stone L. Colburn, 23, has been charged with second-degree murder and unlawfully stabbing, cutting, wounding in the commission of a felony.

Colburn is the brother of Crow’s boyfriend. He had also lived in the home alongside Stoneleigh Golf and Country Club.

Loudoun County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a 911 call Saturday morning and found Crow’s body near the end of the home's long driveway. She had been stabbed to death.

Colburn was detained by deputies arriving on the scene. He is being held at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center on no bond, authorities said. 

Loudoun County Undersheriff Mark Poland called the killing a tragedy.

Authorities say the victim was in their early 20s, and that the crime was isolated to the residence.

Police have been called near the home before, including for a bizarre incident in January.

Stone Colburn reportedly skateboarded down a hill on Stoneleigh Drive, right into Route 7 traffic. He was struck by a semi-truck but survived.

Neighbors also told News4 there have been concerning incidents at the Stoneleigh clubhouse and Colburn is no longer allowed there.

In 2017 — when Colburn was still a teen — WPTZ reported he was arrested and accused of stabbing a man he’d been staying with. Colburn reportedly pleaded not guilty.

News4 called Colburn’s parents seeking comment but we’ve not yet heard back. Crow’s family said they are focused on planning arrangements and are not ready to speak on camera.

Northern VirginiaCrime and CourtsLOUDOUN COUNTY
