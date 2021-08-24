Senior Alert: 92-Year-Old Man Missing From Arlington

A 92-year-old man has been missing from Arlington since Monday afternoon, county police say. Virginia State Police issued a Senior Alert.

Dimopoulos Charilaos was last seen in the 2000 block of N. Nelson Street at about 3:30 p.m. Monday.

He’s white, stands 5-foot-8, weighs 110 pounds and has gray hair, police said. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, gray pants and a blue shirt.

Charilaos left on foot but may have taken the Metro or a cab, state police said. It's unclear where he may have headed.

He has a cognitive impairment and his disappearance “poses a credible threat to his health and safety,” officials determined.

Anyone who sees Charilaos or who has information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Emergency Communications Center at 703-558-2222, or 911 in an emergency.

