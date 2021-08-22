Afghanistan

Afghan Refugees to Be Temporarily Housed at Dulles Expo Center

The expo center will serve as a “temporary layover location” before Afghans are taken to military bases, a Pentagon spokesperson said

By NBC Washington Staff

Dulles Expo Center
Evelyn Hockstein/For The Washington Post via Getty Images

Afghan refugees fleeing Taliban rule will be temporarily housed at the Dulles Expo Center in Chantilly, Virginia, the Pentagon said Sunday. 

Several buses full of people could be seen outside the facility Sunday afternoon.

The expo center, located a short drive from Dulles International Airport, will serve as a “temporary layover location” before Afghans are taken to Fort Bliss, in Texas, or Fort McCoy, in Wisconsin, a Pentagon spokesperson said. 

No information was immediately released on how many people will be housed at the expo center or for how long. 

The Pentagon is “committed to supporting the quick, safe evacuation of American citizens, Afghan [special immigrant visa] applicants, and Afghans at risk,” spokesperson Chris Mitchell said in a statement. 

The Pentagon is working to identify additional spaces where people fleeing Afghanistan can be temporarily housed, the statement said.

The 130,000-square-foot expo center hosts consumer, trade and corporate events. Items on their calendar include a gem show, home show, gun show and flea market.

