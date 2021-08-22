Afghan Refugees to Be Temporarily Housed at Dulles Expo Center

Afghan refugees fleeing Taliban rule will be temporarily housed at the Dulles Expo Center in Chantilly, Virginia, the Pentagon said Sunday.

Several buses full of people could be seen outside the facility Sunday afternoon.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The expo center, located a short drive from Dulles International Airport, will serve as a “temporary layover location” before Afghans are taken to Fort Bliss, in Texas, or Fort McCoy, in Wisconsin, a Pentagon spokesperson said.

No information was immediately released on how many people will be housed at the expo center or for how long.

Donations are pouring in for those ready to make the D.C. area their home. News4's Shomari Stone has the latest on those efforts.

The Pentagon is “committed to supporting the quick, safe evacuation of American citizens, Afghan [special immigrant visa] applicants, and Afghans at risk,” spokesperson Chris Mitchell said in a statement.

The Pentagon is working to identify additional spaces where people fleeing Afghanistan can be temporarily housed, the statement said.

The 130,000-square-foot expo center hosts consumer, trade and corporate events. Items on their calendar include a gem show, home show, gun show and flea market.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.