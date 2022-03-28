4 Hurt After SUV Slams Into Chipotle in Woodbridge

Four people were taken to hospitals after an SUV crashed into a Chipotle in Woodbridge, Virginia, at lunchtime Monday, officials said.

Prince William County Police and Fire responded to the incident at about 12:10 p.m. in the 1900 block of Daniel Stuart Square. The Chipotle is located inside the Market at Opitz Crossing shopping center along Route 1.

Those hurt, including the driver and three customers, had minor injuries, according to officials.

The crash left extensive damage to one side of the building, with glass scattered on the ground, Chopper4 footage showed. About half of the SUV appeared to have entered the establishment. Caution tape surrounded the scene.

The restaurant also had internal damage. The SUV crashed into a dining table and chairs. Glass filled the establishment, reaching as far back as the soda fountain and order pick-up areas.

After the incident, the building was deemed unsafe, and it’s currently unclear when the restaurant will reopen, officials said.

County police are working to determine the cause of the crash. No information on any charges against the driver or the possible cause of the crash were immediately released.