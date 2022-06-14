3-Year-Old in “Extreme Danger” After Being Abducted in Fairfax County: Police

A 3-year-old girl is in “extreme danger” after she was abducted, possibly by her mother, from a Northern Virginia home on Tuesday, prompting police to issue an AMBER alert, authorities said.

The little girl, Amelia Marianna Kraus, is white, has brown hair and blue eyes, and is 3 feet and 2 inches tall. She weighs 34 lbs and was last seen wearing a pink Boston Red Sox shirt, pink and grey tights and a pair of white and pink UnderArmor shoes, according to Fairfax County police.

The suspect, Catherine Agnes Kraus, is a white woman with blonde hair and brown eyes. She weighs 170 lbs and is 5 feet 10 inches tall, police said. She is believed to be wearing a wig and has shaved her head.

MISSING ENDANGERED: 3YO Amelia (Mimi) Kraus taken from home at 4:25pm in Fort Hunt area by Catherine Kraus, 35. Catherine known to wear wigs or may be bald. Driving either Whi BMW VA-EGLSWS or Blk VW MA-WS5025 Felony abduction warrant for Catherine obtained. Call 911 w/info. pic.twitter.com/Tb1gQra9Zl — Fairfax County Police (@FairfaxCountyPD) June 15, 2022

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The suspect vehicle is either a white 2019 Subaru Sedan with Virginia plate EGLSWGS, or a black 2010 Volkswagen SUV with Massachusetts plate WS5025.

Amelia was last seen just before 4:30 p.m. at a home on the 7700 block of Tauxemont Road in Alexandria, Virginia, police said. They believe her mother, who does not have custody of her, entered the home and took her.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 703-877-3877.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.