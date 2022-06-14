3-Year-Old in “Extreme Danger” After Being Abducted in Fairfax County: Police

A 3-year-old girl is in “extreme danger” after she was abducted, possibly by her mother, from a Northern Virginia home on Tuesday, prompting police to issue an AMBER alert, authorities said.
The little girl, Amelia Marianna Kraus, is white, has brown hair and blue eyes, and is 3 feet and 2 inches tall. She weighs 34 lbs and was last seen wearing a pink Boston Red Sox shirt, pink and grey tights and a pair of white and pink UnderArmor shoes, according to Fairfax County police.
The suspect, Catherine Agnes Kraus, is a white woman with blonde hair and brown eyes. She weighs 170 lbs and is 5 feet 10 inches tall, police said. She is believed to be wearing a wig and has shaved her head.
The suspect vehicle is either a white 2019 Subaru Sedan with Virginia plate EGLSWGS, or a black 2010 Volkswagen SUV with Massachusetts plate WS5025.
Amelia was last seen just before 4:30 p.m. at a home on the 7700 block of Tauxemont Road in Alexandria, Virginia, police said. They believe her mother, who does not have custody of her, entered the home and took her.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 703-877-3877.
Northern Virginia
News4's Northern Virginia Bureau Chief Julie Carey has been covering this side of the state since joining NBC4 in 1992. She's joined by reporter Drew Wilder.
This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.