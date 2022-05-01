Developing: 3 Shot Near School in Manassas

Three people were shot and wounded Sunday morning near a middle school in Manassas, Virginia, officials say.

The shooting occurred near the athletic fields of Louise A. Benton Middle School, Prince William County police said at about 11 a.m. The school is located on Hoadly Road, off Dumfries Road.

*UPDATE: #Shooting | #Manassas; Officers are on scene and the scene is secure. There are 3 gunshot wound victims being transported to area hospitals for treatment. https://t.co/QELCOTkJ3l — Prince William County Police Department (@PWCPolice) May 1, 2022

Three shooting victims were taken to hospitals. No information was immediately released on the age of the victims or the nature of their injuries.

Police described the scene as secure.

Prince William County Public Schools said in a brief statement that they were aware of a shooting at a “community use event.”

