Three people have been hurt in a shooting at a Fairfax County hotel early New Year's Day.

Police are at the scene at the Hawthorn Suites by Wyndham in the 8600 block of Westwood Center Drive in the Tysons Corner area.

The victims have been taken to a local hospital. Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, Fairfax County said.

More information was not immediately available.