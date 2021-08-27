Freedom High School

2 Teens Shot After High School Football Game in Virginia

By NBCWashington Staff

Freedom High School shooting police presence
NBCWashington

Two teenagers were shot in a high school parking lot following a football game Friday night at Freedom High School in Woodbridge, Prince William County police said.

A 15-year-old boy was hit in the lower body, police said. A 14-year-old girl was grazed on the foot.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

They were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The teens' parents were notified.

Officers already were present at the school for security and quickly contained the scene, police said. Police conducted a thorough search of the scene. There is a heavy police presence in the area.

The shooter has not been located or identified, police said.

Police asked parents to go to Northern Virginia Community College's Woodbridge campus and follow instructions if they are trying to pick up their children.

Local

ghost guns 37 mins ago

Officials Warn of Pending Influx of Ghost Guns in Montgomery County

Afghan refugees 42 mins ago

Nonprofits Collect Donations for Afghan Refugees

The Prince William County Department of Fire and Rescue also responded.

Freedom High School played Brooke Point High School of Stafford County. The game was called because of weather, police said.

Stay with News4 and NBCWashington.com for developments.

This article tagged under:

Freedom High Schoolshooting
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us