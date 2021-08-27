2 Teens Shot After High School Football Game in Virginia

Two teenagers were shot in a high school parking lot following a football game Friday night at Freedom High School in Woodbridge, Prince William County police said.

A 15-year-old boy was hit in the lower body, police said. A 14-year-old girl was grazed on the foot.

They were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The teens' parents were notified.

Officers already were present at the school for security and quickly contained the scene, police said. Police conducted a thorough search of the scene. There is a heavy police presence in the area.

The shooter has not been located or identified, police said.

Police asked parents to go to Northern Virginia Community College's Woodbridge campus and follow instructions if they are trying to pick up their children.

The Prince William County Department of Fire and Rescue also responded.

Freedom High School played Brooke Point High School of Stafford County. The game was called because of weather, police said.

Stay with News4 and NBCWashington.com for developments.