Developing: 2 Shot Near School in Manassas

Two people were shot and wounded Sunday morning near a middle school in Manassas, Virginia, officials say.

The shooting occurred at about 10:15 a.m. near the athletic fields of Louise A. Benton Middle School, Prince William County police said. A youth flag football game was taking place.

Two men were wounded and taken to hospitals for their injuries, police said.

The suspected shooter ran and is being sought by police.

The school is located on Hoadly Road, off Dumfries Road.

Police described the scene as secure and conveyed concern for people who were in the area.

“Our thoughts are with those who have been impacted by this incident, and we are asking the community for help in providing any information that will further the investigation," the department said.

Prince William County Public Schools said in a brief statement that they were aware of a shooting at a “community use event.”

Police initially said three people had been shot and wounded.

