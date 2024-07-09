Prince William County

2 shot at Manassas Mall

By Drew Wilder, News4 Northern Virginia Reporter

NBC Universal, Inc.

Two people were injured in a shooting at Manassas Mall Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Two groups of people got into a fight in the parking lot when shots were fired, police said.

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

One person went to a hospital with a gunshot wound to the lower body and notified police of the shooting.

Police found another victim with a minor wound believed to have been a ricochet, police said.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Both victims will survive, police said.

Customers in the food court described hearing gunshots before seeing people running.

“All of a sudden, everyone from the food court was running and screaming, and then we just heard five gunshots,” said Doris Morales, who was at the mall with her two daughters. “And then I just pushed my girls inside the Victoria’s Secret.”

Northern Virginia

Northern Virginia news, events and updates

Alexandria 17 hours ago

More pet owners raise concerns about PetSmart boarding facility in Alexandria

Falls Church 20 hours ago

Residents endure two weeks without air conditioning at Fairfax County apartment building

One customer said they didn’t hear the shots but told News4 they were in a store when the gate lowered and customers were told to move to the back and take cover.

Prince William County police said they detained a group of people for questioning, but they don’t know if that includes the shooter or shooters.

News4 sends breaking news stories by email. Go here to sign up to get breaking news alerts in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Prince William CountyCrime and CourtsNorthern VirginiaGun violenceManassas
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home U.S. & World Money Report Politics Health Changing Minds
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards Our apps Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us