2 shot at Manassas Mall

Two people were injured in a shooting at Manassas Mall Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Two groups of people got into a fight in the parking lot when shots were fired, police said.

One person went to a hospital with a gunshot wound to the lower body and notified police of the shooting.

Police found another victim with a minor wound believed to have been a ricochet, police said.

Both victims will survive, police said.

Customers in the food court described hearing gunshots before seeing people running.

“All of a sudden, everyone from the food court was running and screaming, and then we just heard five gunshots,” said Doris Morales, who was at the mall with her two daughters. “And then I just pushed my girls inside the Victoria’s Secret.”

One customer said they didn’t hear the shots but told News4 they were in a store when the gate lowered and customers were told to move to the back and take cover.

Prince William County police said they detained a group of people for questioning, but they don’t know if that includes the shooter or shooters.

