2 shootings reported on same Manassas street just hours apart

Officers responded to a report of a shooting in Manassas Tuesday evening, police said, then just 30 minutes after clearing the scene, they returned to the same location for another shooting where they found a person shot in the neck.

About 6 p.m. in the Georgetown South community a shot from a passing car ricocheted off the ground and struck the back of a car. Two other cars also were shot.

Surveillance video faintly picks up the sound of gunshots and shows one person running away.

"I'm honestly not feeling good,” said one resident who asked to remain anonymous. “You know, this area had a bad track record, but I heard from everybody else that it was getting better."

Police officers swarmed the neighborhood and were directed to a townhouse, but no victims were located and no one was arrested.

Police cleared the scene, but a half hour later they were back.

A person had been shot in the neck at the same townhouse residents told police about the first time. A teenager was arrested for the shooting.

“You lose your peace of mind trying to raise a family,” a resident said. “You don't want to do that over here."

Police said they returned to the neighborhood for a report of a second shooting, but none of the several neighbors News4 spoke with heard a second round of gunfire.

Police released few details about what happened but say the victim is still in the hospital tonight and listed as critical.