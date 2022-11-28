2 Hurt, Driver Arrested After Shooting, Chase in Stafford County

STAFFORD COUNTY

The chase came to an end on Route 1 near Potomac Creek.

One person was arrested and two people suffered life-threatening injuries after a shooting and chase in Stafford County, Virginia, authorities said. 

Deputies were called to Elkton Drive at around 3:45 p.m. Monday for multiple reports of shots fired, according to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office. 

Authorities spotted a red car trying to leave the scene, and a pursuit began.

Investigators said one person jumped out of the moving car while on Enon Road near Hulls Chapel and ran off. 

The driver kept going, and the person who fled has not been found. 

The chase came to an end on Route 1 near Potomac Creek. The name of the driver arrested has not been released. 

After deputies stopped the car, they found two people inside with gunshot wounds. They were flown to trauma centers, but more information about their conditions was not immediately provided. 

It is unclear if the driver arrested was the suspected shooter, or if the car was targeted by another person.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

