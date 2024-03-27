2 adults shot at day care center in Springfield; search for suspect underway

Two adults were shot at a KinderCare day care center in Springfield, Virginia, on Wednesday afternoon, Fairfax County police say. A search for the shooter is underway.

The shooter opened fire in the 8500 block of Bauer Drive just after 2 p.m. According to initial reports, the shooting may have occurred inside the day care center.

Children were inside the building but were not injured, police said.

Police described the victims’ injuries as non-life-threatening.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

The suspect fled in a green Dodge Ram with the Virginia license plate TSX5565, police said. Anyone with potentially relevant information is asked to call 911.

A large number of officers and squad cars could be seen outside the day care center.

The shooting “is “believed to be domestic related,” police said in a post on X.

Officers are on scene of a shooting in the 8500 blk of Bauer Dr in Springfield, believed to be domestic related. Preliminarily suspect identified & left in green Dodge Ram VA tag TSX5565. Two adult victims being taken to hospital. More info to follow. pic.twitter.com/d4H2Q1wUtA — Fairfax County Police (@FairfaxCountyPD) March 27, 2024

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

Police told parents to go to the West Springfield District Station on Rolling Road to pick up their children.

Additional information was not immediately released.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.