17-Year-Old Charged With Shooting 2 Teens After High School Football Game in Virginia

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested and charged a week after a shooting at Freedom High School in Woodbridge that injured two teenagers, police said.

The victims were bystanders, struck when the suspect fired into a crowd amid a fight in the parking lot after the Aug. 27 football game, Prince William County police said.

The chaos began when two groups of people got into a fight. One group, which included the suspect, took money from the other, police said.

During the confrontation, the suspect shot into a crowd, police said.

A 15-year-old boy was hit in the lower body, police said. A 14-year-old girl was grazed on the foot, NBC Washington reported.

They were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers already were present at the school for security and quickly contained the scene, police said.

“It’s chaotic here, we’re clearing the football stadium,” one officer was heard saying on dispatch radio.

The suspect was arrested Friday in North Carolina by U.S. Marshalls. He is set to be extradited to Virginia to face several charges, including malicious wounding, gun charges, robbery and assault by mob.

Police said the suspect is from Woodbridge but didn’t reveal his name or school.

Freedom High School played Brooke Point High School of Stafford County. The game was called off early because of the weather, police said.

