100s of Animals Killed in Barn Fire: Prince William County Fire

Hundreds of animals died in a barn fire in Gainesville, Virginia, Sunday morning, according to the Prince William County Department of Fire and Rescue.

Firefighters responded to a report of a house fire in the 15000 block of Lee Highway after 3:30 a.m. They found a barn was fully engulfed in fire.

Firefighters determined animals were inside, but they could not be rescued due to the severity of the fire.

An estimated 500 chickens and ducks, four dogs and three pigs died, according to the fire department.

The barn was completely destroyed.

Lee Highway had to be closed for about a half hour in the area while firefighters battled the blaze.

The cause of the fire was deemed accidental.