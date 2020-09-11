1 Shot, Killed at Falls Church Nightclub; Suspect Sought, Police Say

Police are looking for a man who fatally shot someone at a Falls Church, Virginia, nightclub then ran away.
Officers went to the Diva Lounge on Wilson Boulevard minutes after midnight Friday for reports of a shooting, Falls Church police say.
Sign up for our free NBC Washington newsletters to get the latest local news and weather sent straight to your inbox.
Northern Virginia
News4's Northern Virginia Bureau Chief Julie Carey has been covering this side of the state since joining NBC4 in 1992. She's joined by reporter Drew Wilder.
Police and medics found the male victim, who had died, police said. They haven’t released information on his age or identity.
Officers are searching for the suspected shooter. He was wearing black shorts and a blue polo shirt at the time of the shooting, police say.
There isn’t any surveillance video that shows the suspect yet, police say.
Police are investigating and say there is no active threat to the community.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Darian Chuquillangui at 703-248-5165.
Stay with News4 for more on this developing story