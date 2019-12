One man has died and another was injured in a shooting early Monday in the Alexandria section of Fairfax County, Virginia.

It happened shortly after 2:30 a.m. in the 7900 block of Sausalito Place, Fairfax County Police said.

FAIRFAX DEATH INVESTIGATION: 2 shot, 1 killed in area of apartment complex off Sausalito Place near Mount Vernon Elementary campus. Second victim taken to the hospital with serious injuries. pic.twitter.com/ftNYnheilN — Justin Finch (@JustinNBC4) December 30, 2019

One victim was found dead in an apartment off Sausalito Place. The other was found outside with serious injuries. He was rushed to a hospital and is now stable, authorities said.

More details were not immediately available. The shooting remains under investigation.