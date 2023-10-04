Prince William County

Northern Virginia man charged with murder in Prince William crash that killed girlfriend, her daughter

A grand jury upgraded two charges from manslaughter to second-degree murder.

By Julie Carey, News4 Northern Virginia Bureau Chief

A Northern Virginia man is now charged with murder for allegedly driving his car into oncoming traffic, in a crash that killed his girlfriend and her 5-year-old daughter.

Mustafa Aljazairi, 33, was originally charged with two counts of manslaughter for the crash on Dumfries Road in April.

Police say they believe Aljazairi intentionally plowed their car head-on into oncoming vehicles after an argument with his girlfriend.

33-year-old Dorothy Fontain and her daughter Empress Fontain both died. A 46-year-old woman in an oncoming car was seriously injured.

Alkazairi was arrested and charged two days after the crash on April 5.

This week, a grand jury upgraded the two charges from manslaughter to second-degree murder, along with other charges.

Aljazairi's family tells News4 that they do not believe he meant to hurt Dorothy or Empress.

Dorothy left behind five other children.

