Washington DC

‘No water': Broken main disrupts Thanksgiving for many in Northeast DC

By Jackie Bensen, News4 Reporter

NBC Universal, Inc.

A broken water main proved a major obstacle for Thanksgiving plans in Northeast D.C.

The break, reported after 10 a.m., left people without water in a neighborhood just off Rhode Island Avenue. Four apartment buildings and 75 homes were affected.

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

“My neighbor called and said, ‘Is your water on?’ And I said, ‘Yeah, I’m doing laundry.’ And she said, ‘No it’s not. Check it.’ And I did,” resident Karen White said.

A newly engaged couple hosting a special gathering where their parents were meeting for the first time hauled water into their home.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

“The neighborhood text stream was blowing up, said there was no water. Is anybody else experiencing the same thing? We came back, and no water,” the fiancée said.

An army of DC Water employees and contractors took heavy equipment to Second Street NE.

Workers from DC Water – some coming from their own family celebrations – took dozens of heavy pallets of water up and down steps to residences.

Local

Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia local news, events and information

Football 3 hours ago

‘He's the glue': Emotional Turkey Bowl after Coolidge coach's death last week

News4 Rundown 4 hours ago

Colder air moves in for weekend: The News4 Rundown

News4 sends breaking news stories by email. Go here to sign up to get breaking news alerts in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Washington DCThanksgiving
Newsletters Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate Olympics U.S. & World Politics See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home Sports
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us