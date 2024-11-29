‘No water': Broken main disrupts Thanksgiving for many in Northeast DC

A broken water main proved a major obstacle for Thanksgiving plans in Northeast D.C.

The break, reported after 10 a.m., left people without water in a neighborhood just off Rhode Island Avenue. Four apartment buildings and 75 homes were affected.

“My neighbor called and said, ‘Is your water on?’ And I said, ‘Yeah, I’m doing laundry.’ And she said, ‘No it’s not. Check it.’ And I did,” resident Karen White said.

A newly engaged couple hosting a special gathering where their parents were meeting for the first time hauled water into their home.

“The neighborhood text stream was blowing up, said there was no water. Is anybody else experiencing the same thing? We came back, and no water,” the fiancée said.

An army of DC Water employees and contractors took heavy equipment to Second Street NE.

Workers from DC Water – some coming from their own family celebrations – took dozens of heavy pallets of water up and down steps to residences.

