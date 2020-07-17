Statue Targeting President Trump Pops Up in DC's Freedom Plaza

An unofficial statue titled "The Poser" was placed in D.C.'s Freedom Plaza on Friday in protest to President Donald's Trump's response to protests over racial injustice.

The statue was created by the Trump Statue Initiative, which says it aims to allow artists to "share their point of view on our 45th President's most notoriously self-serving, narcissistic and racist moments."

The statue portrays three people. Trump is seen holding up a book, similarly to how he held up a Bible outside St. John's Church after having protesters cleared from the area. There is also what appears to be a law enforcement officer raising a baton and kneeling over someone lying in their back with a Black Lives Matter sign.

"Living statues, to us, are a unique form of art that silently graces the streets of America. Unlike traditional statues, these works of art have a unique ability to create a sense of now and urgency," the group's site says.

The initiative is run by Bryan Buckley, an Academy Award-nominated writer and director.

The statue was unveiled Friday with live performances, including by violinist Celeste Vee. The initiative's site said she played pop music that artists banned the Trump reelection campaign from playing at rallies.