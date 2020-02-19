Virginia

New Pharrell Song ‘Virginia’ to Be Featured in Ad Campaign

Pharrell Williams hasn't yet released the song dedicated to his home state

An upcoming ad campaign for Virginia Beach will feature a new song by Grammy-winning hometown superstar Pharrell Williams.

The singer, rapper and producer contacted the city last year asking how he could help after the mass shooting at a municipal building in May, Deputy City Manager Ron Williams told The Virginian-Pilot. That led to a a multi-year plan involving the singer in tourism and economic development initiatives, he said.

As part of that, Pharrell Williams will narrate two 60-second commercials with his soon-to-be-released song, “Virginia."

The spring tourism campaign will also include window signs as well as items from the singer's clothing lines emblazoned with a “We’re open” slogan.

