Neighbors Describe War Zone as Shootings Leave 1 Dead, 4 Hurt Across DC

Three shootings spread across the Washington, D.C., late Saturday and overnight Sunday left a person dead and four others hospitalized, authorities said.

The deadly shooting took place around 11 p.m. Saturday along the 1300 block of Half Street SW near Nationals Park. Three people were shot by a person driving a dark colored sedan, police said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Neighbors told News 4's Derrick Ward that they heard dozens of gunshots as people exchanged fire on the street. Some residents said they felt like they were in a war zone.

The victims were rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment. Ultimately, one died, police said. The conditions of the other two victims was not immediately known.

Two hours before the Half Street SE shooting, a man was struck by gunfire along the 900 block of K Street in Northeast. The victim was taken to the hospital, but his condition was not known, police said. The suspect was said to be wearing a grey hoodie and blue jeans and was last seen heading west on K Street NE.

A man was also shot around 3 a.m. Sunday along the 1400 block of Parkwood Place NW – just off the 14th Street NW corridor – in the District's Petworth neighborhood. The victim was also rushed to the hospital, but his condition was not known.

This weekend's gun violence comes hours after a mass shooting in Southeast D.C. that left a woman dead and five others injured. The shooting in Bellevue took place on the same day that authorities launched a crime prevention initiative in the neighborhood to combat violence.

Metropolitan police data shows homicides are up by 9% over the same time last year.