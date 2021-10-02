Women Killed, 4 Others Shot in Southwest DC: Police

A woman is dead, and four other people are recovering after a mass shooting in Southwest Washington, D.C., police say.

Gunfire erupted on Forrester Street SW in the Bellevue neighborhood just after 11 p.m. Friday, the same day a police crime prevention program launched in that area, according to D.C. police.

Two women and three men had been shot. One of those women died, police said.

Police are searching for a silver Honda sedan that was spotted at the scene.

No one arrests were immediately announced.

The shooting erupted the same day that the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fall Crime Prevention Initiative began in five areas, including the Washington Highlands/Bellevue neighborhoods.

The District had recorded 156 homicides as of midnight Friday, up 9% from last year.

