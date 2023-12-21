Neighbor charged with murder of DC firefighter

A neighbor was charged with murder in the shooting of a D.C. firefighter in Charles County, Maryland, in May.

Carl Braxton, 30, lived with his girlfriend on Sedgemore Place in Bryans Road. After he was shot May 8, the sheriff’s office said Braxton assaulted his girlfriend, who ran outside and came upon 37-year-old Carlos Lavanto Garner walking his dog.

According to witnesses, Braxton walked aggressively toward Lavanto Garner and threatened to hurt him., the sheriff’s office said. Lavanto Garner shot and killed Braxton.

Charging documents reveal little else about what happened that morning.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Last week, a grand jury indicted Lavanto Garner on charges of second-degree murder, manslaughter and felony use of a firearm.

Braxton’s uncle Frankie Braxton said he feels Lavanto Garner had no right to pull the trigger.

“We know that he intervened something, or put his nose in something that he really had no business to. Period. And he tore my family apart,” Braxton said.

Braxton said his sister has mixed emotions about the indictment.

“She’s pleased, but it’s not gonna bring her kid back to her,” he said. “That’s her only child; that’s her only child. They’re like best friends.”

Lavanto Garner is scheduled to go on trial in April. His attorney declined to comment.

The Charles County State’s Attorney’s Office and sheriff’s office both declined to discuss the indictment. D.C. Fire and EMS also has no comment.