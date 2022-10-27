Navy Yard Shooting Hurts Man, Breaks Buffalo Wild Wings Window: Police

A shooting hurt a man and shattered a restaurant window Wednesday in the Navy Yard neighborhood of Washington, D.C., police said.

A bullet grazed the man, and a window shattered at the Buffalo Wild Wings on Half Street about 7 p.m., D.C. police said. Broken glass was seen littering the ground.

It’s unclear if the injured man was in the restaurant or on the street. Police didn’t immediately say if the shooting may have been targeted.

Another man was detained in connection to the shooting. No information about potential charges was immediately released.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The shooting happened just blocks from Sunday's fatal shooting near Nationals Park. Police said that the victim was targeted.