Navy Yard Shooting Hurts Man, Breaks Buffalo Wild Wings Window: Police

The shooting happened just blocks from Sunday's fatal shooting near Nationals Park

By Sophia Barnes

A shooting hurt a man and shattered a restaurant window Wednesday in the Navy Yard neighborhood of Washington, D.C., police said.

A bullet grazed the man, and a window shattered at the Buffalo Wild Wings on Half Street about 7 p.m., D.C. police said. Broken glass was seen littering the ground.

It’s unclear if the injured man was in the restaurant or on the street. Police didn’t immediately say if the shooting may have been targeted.

Another man was detained in connection to the shooting. No information about potential charges was immediately released.

The shooting happened just blocks from Sunday's fatal shooting near Nationals Park. Police said that the victim was targeted.

