DC Police

DC Police Investigating Fatal Shooting Outside Nationals Park

The shooting occurred outside of the stadium, it is not an active shooting situation

By NBC Washington Staff

Police are investigating a shooting outside of Nationals Park, authorities say.

Police responded to reports of a shooting in the 1500 block of South Capitol Street at about 1:15 p.m. on Sunday, the D.C. police tweeted.

One person has died from the shooting, according to police.

A man running and a black SUV with temporary tags fleeing the scene were caught on video by a News4 reporter at a red light on South Capitol Street by Nationals Park.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This is not an active shooting. Police are investigating the incident as a homicide.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for more updates.

cold case Oct 21

30 Years Ago, Police Questioned a DC Teen About a Murder. He's Now Charged in the Crime

D.C. Oct 21

Video of DC Police Arrest Sparks Outcry, Claims of Excessive Force

This article tagged under:

DC Policenationals park
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Coronavirus Pandemic See It, Share It Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds Submit a tip The Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds LX News Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us