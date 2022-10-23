DC Police Investigating Fatal Shooting Outside Nationals Park

Police are investigating a shooting outside of Nationals Park, authorities say.
Police responded to reports of a shooting in the 1500 block of South Capitol Street at about 1:15 p.m. on Sunday, the D.C. police tweeted.
One person has died from the shooting, according to police.
A man running and a black SUV with temporary tags fleeing the scene were caught on video by a News4 reporter at a red light on South Capitol Street by Nationals Park.
This is not an active shooting. Police are investigating the incident as a homicide.
This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for more updates.