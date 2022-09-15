Nats Park Occupancy Permit Set to Expire at End of Month

A condition of Nationals Park’s original occupancy permit means it’s set to expire at the end of the month.

The 2006 agreement to build the ballpark required Events DC, the stadium’s owner, to build on the premises 46,000-square feet of space for retail, entertainment and arts uses at the stadium’s southeast corner at First Street and Potomac Avenue before a permanent certificate of occupancy can be issued. The temporary permit expires Sept. 30.

“The neighborhood at the time was in the early stages of revitalization and could not support new retail, thus the space was never fully vetted and finished for tenants,” Events DC said in a statement.

“Events DC and the Washington Nationals are eager to move forward with the build out of the existing retail space and provide more options to the now vibrant Capital Riverfront community,” the statement said.

Events DC said it will request an extension of the existing certificate of occupancy.

A spokesperson for the Nationals told News4, "We are confident that as Events DC and the D.C. Zoning Commission work out the final terms of a permanent certificate of occupancy, we will continue to operate without restrictions as we always have.”

The matter goes before the Zoning Commission Sept. 29, one day before the current temporary occupancy permit is set to expire.