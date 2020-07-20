National Zoo Set to Reopen Friday

The Smithsonian's National Zoo announced it will reopen the facility to visitors with a new set of safety guidelines after closing for months because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The zoo will open Friday with a limited number of visitors, mask requirements and timed entry passes.

A total of 5,000 guests will be allowed in the zoo per day using timed entry reservations.

All visitors will need to reserve a free entry pass prior to their visit. Tickets will not be available to reserve at the zoo.

Face masks are required for all guests over the age of six and recommended for younger children. All zoo staff will wear face coverings in the facility.

Additional safety measures will be implemented throughout the zoo. Hand-sanitizing stations will be placed around the park as well as markings for maintaining social distance.

The zoo said it will also be cleaning shared surfaces like door handles and bathrooms more frequently.

For additional information and to reserve a time slot, you can go to the zoo's website.