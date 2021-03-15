National Zoo Panda Cub Recognizes His Name, Tries New Foods

The Smithsonian National Zoo’s giant panda cub Xiao Qi Ji is growing and developing every day.

His latest achievement is being able to recognize his name, which translates to “little miracle” in English.

Zoo officials last week said that Xiao Qi Ji didn’t follow his mother when she was ready to go back inside the den. However, when they called his name, the cub ran back and followed his mother inside.

They also said the panda cub began trying new foods -- bananas and applesauce.

"Even though he took several bites, his reaction was similar to the applesauce—he didn’t hate it, but he didn’t love it, either," said assistant curator of giant pandas Laurie Thompson.

Xiao Qi Ji recently celebrated his half birthday and has been enjoying his outdoor habitats at the National Zoo.