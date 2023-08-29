Northwest DC

National Zoo evacuated and closed after bomb threat

A police explosives team found no hazardous materials at the zoo on Connecticut Avenue in Northwest D.C.

By Andrea Swalec and NBC Washington Staff

Andrew Caballero-Reynolds / AFP via Getty Images

The Smithsonian’s National Zoo was evacuated and later closed for the day on Tuesday after receiving a bomb threat, authorities say. Nothing hazardous was found.

The Northwest D.C. zoo received the threat just before 11 a.m., police said. Visitors and staff were evacuated as a precaution. A portion of Connecticut Avenue NW was shut down.

Police said in an update at about 1:45 p.m. that they had not found anything dangerous.

“MPD’s Explosive Ordinance Disposal Squad conducted a precautionary sweep of the zoo and found no hazardous materials,” the department said in a brief statement.

No information was released on who made the threat.

The zoo is set to reopen at 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.

