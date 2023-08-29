National Zoo evacuated and closed after bomb threat

The Smithsonian’s National Zoo was evacuated and later closed for the day on Tuesday after receiving a bomb threat, authorities say. Nothing hazardous was found.

The Northwest D.C. zoo received the threat just before 11 a.m., police said. Visitors and staff were evacuated as a precaution. A portion of Connecticut Avenue NW was shut down.

Police said in an update at about 1:45 p.m. that they had not found anything dangerous.

“MPD’s Explosive Ordinance Disposal Squad conducted a precautionary sweep of the zoo and found no hazardous materials,” the department said in a brief statement.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

No information was released on who made the threat.

All clear! The Metropolitan Police Department has completed its sweep of the Zoo and found no evidence of a threat. The Zoo will remain closed today and reopen tomorrow, Aug. 30. >>https://t.co/pSbJqejPZv. — National Zoo (@NationalZoo) August 29, 2023

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

The zoo is set to reopen at 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.