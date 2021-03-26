National Day to #StopAAPIHate Friday: How to Participate in DC

Friday, March 26, is being honored as the National Day of Action and Healing to stop hate against Asian and Pacific Islander communities.

Groups and individuals have been rallying around #StopAsianHate to say "enough" amid a disturbing rise in hate crimes and following a devastating mass shooting in Georgia.

News4's Darcy Spencer reports from Gaithersburg, where a vigil and press conference in solidarity with the Asian American community was being held.

Why March 26? It marks the day the 1790 Naturalization Act was enacted, limiting United States citizenship to free whites only. It took centuries to repeal the legal discrimination.

The National Council of Asian Pacific Americans' put together a toolkit detailing ways you can help, including messages to share on social media, workshops and ways to donate to families of crime victims.

How to Help

A worldwide virtual vigil is scheduled for 7:30-8:30 p.m., including prayers, readings and remarks from political leaders. You can join here.

In the Washington, D.C., area, Friday will be marked with events including a vigil at Howard University.

Mayor Muriel Bowser’s administration planned to donate $10,000 to Chefs Stopping AAPI Hate. It’s a collective of dozens of District-based chefs who aim to raise awareness and funds to fight racism.

You can support Chefs Stopping AAPI Hate by ordering one of their special curated dinners that come with dishes from popular restaurants including Moon Rabbit, BKK Cookshop, The Salt Line, Rasa and Kaliwa.

Local Asian Americans are feeling heartbreak and fear after last week’s shooting in Atlanta. News4 spoke with people in an area known as Korean Way, a five-mile stretch of Korean-owned businesses in Ellicott City. Some workers there have made tough sacrifices to protect themselves. Aimee Cho reports.

Most of the profits will go to a group called Stop Asian American and Pacific Islander Hate, which tracks crimes and supports victims. Here are dates and details.

You can also support Asian-owned restaurants and other businesses in the D.C. area.

Howard’s Virtual Candlelight Vigil Against Hate is scheduled for 7 p.m. You can watch on www.WHUT.org. To participate, take a picture holding a candle and tag #StopViolenceNow.

In the aftermath of a mass shooting that killed six Asian women in the Atlanta area, the Black and Asian communities are putting aside historical tensions to come together in common cause to fight white supremacy and violence. NBCLX storyteller Ngozi Ekeledo attended a New York City rally to talk to protesters from both communities about why solidarity is so important.