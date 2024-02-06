The Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum revealed details on 12 galleries that will debut in the final phase of the D.C. museum's yearslong renovation, which is expected to wrap up in 2026.

Some of the upcoming exhibitions are set to include “At Home in Space," “Modern Military Aviation” and “World War I: The Birth of Military Aviation," the museum said in a news release on Jan. 30.

“Boeing Milestones of Flight Hall” and “Barron Hilton Pioneers of Flight” are slated to be the first galleries open to the public in spring 2025. The museum plans to open up the IMAX theater and entrance on Jefferson Drive at about the same time.

Most of the new galleries will open before July 2026, in time for the museum's 50th anniversary and the United States' 250th anniversary, according to the news release.

Eight new galleries were launched in the museum's revamped west wing in fall 2022. The renovation project began in 2018.

Over 1,600 artifacts will be included in the new galleries and many of them have undergone “conservation, preservation and restoration in the time since they were removed from the building for the renovation,” according to the statement.

Some artifacts were previously showcased at the museum's outpost in Chantilly, Virginia, the Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center, the museum said.

The National Air and Space Museum's D.C. location is free to visit, but timed-entry passes are required.

