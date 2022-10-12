The Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum is set to reopen on Oct. 14 after a renovation, launching eight new galleries into orbit. The D.C. campus will now hold exclusive artifacts like an original starfighter used in the "Star Wars" movies.

Take advantage of the chilly weather to bring your family and see the new additions to the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum.

When Does the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum Reopen?

The Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum will reopen to the public Friday, Oct. 14 with its revamped west wing. The next phase of the renovation is scheduled to be completed in 2025.

“We are thrilled to finally unveil the first part of the newly renovated museum,” museum director Chris Browne said. “Visitors will have a more modern and engaging experience, visiting favorite icons as well as many new artifacts never before seen at the museum in D.C.”

Why Was the Air and Space Museum Closed?

The museum was closed in 2018 for a seven-year, billion-dollar renovation plan to update the learning activities, create a more interactive experience and attract a diverse audience.

Museum curators hope that the renovated and updated museum galleries will inspire a new generation of aviators, astronauts and scientists.

Do I Need Tickets to the Air and Space Museum in DC? Is It Free?

The Air and Space Museum is free, but you need to reserve a timed entry pass to visit the D.C. campus. Get one here. Same-day passes may be made available at 8:30 a.m. daily. Tickets will be released in batches covering a six-week period; here's information on when the passes will be released.

You do not need a ticket to visit the museum's other site, the Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center in Chantilly, Virginia.

What's New at the Air and Space Museum?

Eight new galleries — including an exploration of the 1969 moon landing and a showcase of hyper-speed vehicles — are the stars of the museum's revamped galaxy. Here's a preview.

The exhibitions include nearly 100 interactive and digital experiences. Some of the highlights include an immersive, interactive tour of the solar system and a mockup of the cupola from the International Space Station allowing visitors an astronaut's view of the Earth.

The planetarium also got a makeover with a completely new screen, projector and shows that explore the universe.

The museum will also feature hundreds of new artifacts like the WR-3 air racer built by Neal Loving, the first African American certified to race airplanes, and a T-38 flown by Jackie Cochran, the first woman to break the sound barrier.

If you've ever wanted to see a pair of prosthetic ear tips made for Leonard Nimoy to portray Mr. Spock in the original "Star Trek" series and the X-Wing Starfighter shown on "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" on loan from Lucasfilm, the museum has you covered.

Do You Need to Make Reservations for Museums in Washington, DC?

Timed entry passes are only required at the National Museum of African American History and Culture, the National Air and Space Museum in D.C. and the National Zoo. Here are the hours for all Smithsonian museums.

Are There Two National Air and Space Museums?

The National Air and Space Museum is one museum — but there are two sites. The main museum is at

The Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center in Northern Virginia displays thousands of aviation and space artifacts, including the Space Shuttle Discovery, a concord plane and an SR-71 Blackbird. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., it's free to visit and parking costs $15.