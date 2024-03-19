Prince George's County

Family shares plea for hit-and-run driver who killed Maryland father: ‘My son died on the side of a road'

The father of two teenage daughters died nearly within sight of his home in Laurel, Maryland

By Derrick Ward, News4 Reporter

NBC Universal, Inc.

Duane Lyons, 38, was crossing a road in Laurel, Maryland, Sunday evening when he was struck and killed by a driver who didn’t stay on the scene.

Lyons, a father of two teenage daughters, wasn’t far from home when he was hit on Laurel Bowie Road at about 9:20 p.m. He was so close his family could hear the sirens from first responders. Little did they know that those sounds meant their lives were changed forever.

“My son died on the side of a road, and you didn’t even have the compassion to reach out and hold his hand and say I’m sorry,” Lyons' mother Lisa Felton said.

On Monday, his mother was surrounded by his father, siblings and other family members. In this time of grief, they are drawing close and clinging to memories of happier family gatherings.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

“He was a natural born comedian. He loved his family. He loved life,” Felton said.

Now, what was once mundane, is held precious. Felton said the last time she spoke to her son, she asked him to go to Mother’s Day church service.

“If I’d just known that I was going to lose my son last night, I wouldn’t of cut my conversation with him so short,” she said.

Later that day she received a phone call from an officer telling her that her son was dead.

The family has taken measured comfort, knowing that a good Samaritan tended to Lyons immediately after he was hit.

“My son wasn’t by himself, that somebody was there. That he wasn't left on the side of the road, like a piece of trash or a dog, to die by himself,” she said.

The Prince George’s County police are asking for the public's help to find the hit-and-run driver. They shared a picture of a dark gray Jaguar SUV with red circles indicating where the car would have damage from the impact.

“You’re putting yourself in more, deeper trouble than you would have if you would’ve stayed,” Felton said in a plea to the driver.

University of Maryland (UMD) Mar 15

University of Maryland lifts suspension on most fraternities and sororities amid hazing probe

decision 2024 21 hours ago

Maryland voter registration: What to know ahead of the 2024 primary

This article tagged under:

Prince George's CountyMarylandCrime and Courts
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home U.S. & World Money Report Politics Health Changing Minds
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards Our apps Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us