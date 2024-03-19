Family shares plea for hit-and-run driver who killed Maryland father: ‘My son died on the side of a road'

Duane Lyons, 38, was crossing a road in Laurel, Maryland, Sunday evening when he was struck and killed by a driver who didn’t stay on the scene.

Lyons, a father of two teenage daughters, wasn’t far from home when he was hit on Laurel Bowie Road at about 9:20 p.m. He was so close his family could hear the sirens from first responders. Little did they know that those sounds meant their lives were changed forever.

“My son died on the side of a road, and you didn’t even have the compassion to reach out and hold his hand and say I’m sorry,” Lyons' mother Lisa Felton said.

On Monday, his mother was surrounded by his father, siblings and other family members. In this time of grief, they are drawing close and clinging to memories of happier family gatherings.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

“He was a natural born comedian. He loved his family. He loved life,” Felton said.

Now, what was once mundane, is held precious. Felton said the last time she spoke to her son, she asked him to go to Mother’s Day church service.

“If I’d just known that I was going to lose my son last night, I wouldn’t of cut my conversation with him so short,” she said.

Later that day she received a phone call from an officer telling her that her son was dead.

The family has taken measured comfort, knowing that a good Samaritan tended to Lyons immediately after he was hit.

“My son wasn’t by himself, that somebody was there. That he wasn't left on the side of the road, like a piece of trash or a dog, to die by himself,” she said.

The Prince George’s County police are asking for the public's help to find the hit-and-run driver. They shared a picture of a dark gray Jaguar SUV with red circles indicating where the car would have damage from the impact.

We are seeking the public's assistance in locating the vehicle and driver involved in Sunday's fatal hit-and-run. The vehicle is believed to be a dark gray Jaguar with heavy front end damage. https://t.co/OkuJ42pJob pic.twitter.com/p4gKOcEQHa — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) March 18, 2024

“You’re putting yourself in more, deeper trouble than you would have if you would’ve stayed,” Felton said in a plea to the driver.