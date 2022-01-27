Multiple People Shot on Connecticut Ave. NW in DC: Police

Multiple people were shot in Northwest Washington, D.C., early Thursday, police said.

Gunfire erupted in the 4400 block of Connecticut Avenue, in the Van Ness area, a Metropolitan Police Department watch commander said.

#breaking Multiple people shot 4400 Connecticut Ave NW DC. We are live with the latest. pic.twitter.com/Kmk55t6i5g — Darcy Spencer (@darcyspencer) January 27, 2022

A swarm of police officers and emergency vehicles, including a K-9 unit, were seen between Albemarle and Yuma Streets, near the Days Inn Hotel.

Police didn't immediately confirm how many people were injured or what may have led to a shooting.

There was no lookout for a potential suspect.

