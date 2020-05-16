Multiple People Injured in Shooting, Stabbing in Southeast DC

Police say they responded to a shooting Friday night followed by a stabbing on the 4200 block of 6th Street SE.

At 10:05 p.m. MPD said they arrived at the scene of the shooting to a massive crowd with multiple gunshot victims. Police confirmed three people were shot, two men and a woman. All sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Not long after that shooting there was a reported stabbing on the same street. The woman stabbed was in stable condition.

Police have not released any more information on either of the incidents.