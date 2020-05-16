shooting

Multiple People Injured in Shooting, Stabbing in Southeast DC

Police say they responded to a shooting Friday night followed by a stabbing on the 4200 block of 6th Street SE.

At 10:05 p.m. MPD said they arrived at the scene of the shooting to a massive crowd with multiple gunshot victims. Police confirmed three people were shot, two men and a woman. All sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Not long after that shooting there was a reported stabbing on the same street. The woman stabbed was in stable condition.

Local

montgomery county public schools 9 hours ago

New Montgomery County Teacher of the Year Crowned

Coronavirus in Maryland 10 hours ago

Demonstrators Protest Charles County Decision to Extend Stay-at-Home Order

Police have not released any more information on either of the incidents.

This article tagged under:

shootingStabbingSoutheast DCMPDSE DC
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Health Changing Minds Safe at Home U.S. & World Investigations NBC4 Responds The Scene NBCLX Community Harris' Heroes Vote: Polls & Trivia Traffic
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us