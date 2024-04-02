Monumental agreed to stay in Capital One Arena. Now come negotiations with the DC Council

The D.C. Council voted in favor of legislation Tuesday that would authorize $515 million over the next three years to help pay for renovations to Capital One Arena.

The unanimous vote, 12-0 with one councilmember absent, is a major step toward keeping the Washington Capitals and the Washington Wizards in D.C. until at least 2050 -- but while the money is a major part of negotiations, there's much more to the deal that has yet to be worked out.

Tuesday marks the first look the D.C. Council got at the details in the agreement, beyond the $515 million price tag. From that first look, the tentative deal signed by D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and team owner Ted Leonsis is getting some serious pushback from lawmakers.

During a two hour breakfast meeting Tuesday morning, D.C. councilmembers had their first opportunity to ask questions about the deal signed last week.

The tentative deal is non-binding, but as the District Deputy Mayor for Economic Development told the councilmembers, it's a framework for negotiations and gives lawmakers a good idea of what Leonsis wants beyond the $515 million.

The question now is whether the D.C. Council will approve everything Leonsis wants.

"I believe that there is a tremendous amount of support and excitement about Monumental Sports coming back to D.C., so I don't like to hedge what the Council is going to do for a bill of this size," said deputy mayor Nina Albert. "But I feel really confident that everybody is very supportive and that this is an important thing for the District."

During the meeting, just about every councilmember expressed concerns.

"I think members mentioned a number of issues that could be of concern if they are not fixed in the negotiations," said Phil Mendelson, chair of the D.C. Council.

The tentative terms of the deal, first obtained by News4, include the following concessions that Leonsis is seeking from the District:

Monumental would be exempt from any new taxes benefitting other sports franchises

It would allow the Mystics to play four regular season games, plus playoffs, at Capital One Arena

Monumental would be allowed to expand outdoor digital signage around the arena

It would give Monumental full control of [the entertainment and sports arena] in Southeast D.C.

The District would be required to perform monthly power washing of sidewalks around Capital One Arena

Councilmember Charles Allen was among those raising concerns about the tax exemption, and Leonsis's request to move one of the nearby bus stops farther away from the arena.

"The devil's always in the details, though. This is going to cost us more than $515 million. I want to know that it's an investment," Allen said. "What's our return back? Moving Metro away from an arena, that's the wrong way to go. We want more Metro, more transit to be able to help serve, because that's how we want people to get there. So I think it's important for the Council to pay attention to those details, ask the tough questions, as we get ready to move this project forward."

The Mayor's office has just over a month to iron out the details before presenting the final deal to the public and the Council.

Tuesday's vote only authorizes the city to spend the $515 million dollars over the next three years. The other provisions in the deal will have to be voted on separately.

After the vote, Monumental released a statement on the D.C. Council's decision.

"We are grateful to the Council for passing legislation that builds a true partnership between the District and Monumental Sports to revitalize downtown in an integrated way for our fans and the community," the statement read. "Our shared vision for a transformational entertainment district that is a destination for neighbors and visitors will ensure the vibrancy of downtown for years to come. Reimagining Capital One Arena will allowed us to grow our business and expand our hospitality offerings, creating a best-in-class experience for our fans and athletes."

"Under Mayor Bowser's leadership, and with today's affirmative vote, the city has implemented a number of measures since December 2023 that lay the groundwork for a more promising, dynamic future," the statement continued. "Now, we will roll up our sleeves to reimagine a sports and entertainment experience that this region will call home for the next generation."