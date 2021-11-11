Montgomery County Schools Update Testing, Quarantine Options

Montgomery County Public Schools has updated its COVID-19 quarantine guidance again in an effort to keep more children in class.

The Maryland school district introduced three modified quarantine options on Thursday that would allow students to stay in school after being exposed to a student who tests positive for COVID-19. The options apply in cases where both students were wearing masks during the exposure.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The three options include:

Weekly screening testing

Test-to-Stay

Correct and consistent use of well-fitting masks

Northern Virginia Bureau Chief Julie Carey reports on parents scrambling to have their children tested for COVID-19 after possible exposures.

Schools began utilizing the weekly screening testing option this week, and it has already resulted in fewer students needing to quarantine, according to MCPS.

Under the Test-to-Stay option, exposed students would receive a rapid COVID-19 test each morning for five school days. They would be allowed to attend class as along as the rapid tests are negative each morning.

For now, only a small number of schools are using the Test-to-Stay option before the Thanksgiving break.