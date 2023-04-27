Montgomery County Schools to Implement Antiracist Plan

The head of Maryland’s largest school district addressed a full house Thursday about what it’s doing to combat a recent rise in hateful incidents.

“The recent actions of a few have shaken us,” Montgomery County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Monifa McKnight said. “We’ve woken up to headlines about heartbreaking incidents in our schools and our community.”

McKnight spoke for almost an hour about issues facing the district from antisemitism to achievement gaps, saying they are committed to making sure all students feel safe and included.

She hammered home values like equity, respect, learning and relationships while acknowledging a recent spike in hateful acts at schools across the county that mirror national trends.

“These unacceptable actions have no place in MCPS,” she said. “They must be called out and not allowed.”

McKnight also took moments to celebrate the successes of MCPS when it comes to inclusion but acknowledged there is still a long way to go.

She said the district is implementing an antiracist strategy that includes identifying key leaders, systematic response to hate, professional training for employees, a multicultural advisory group, and expanding fourth and fifth grade curriculum.

The superintendent will present the full antiracist plan to the board and community May 11.