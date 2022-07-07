Montgomery County Ride On Buses to Collect Fares Again

Montgomery County, Maryland's Ride On bus system will soon go back to charging riders after suspending all fares during the coronavirus pandemic.

Riding the bus system will continue to be free of charge through July. Beginning Aug. 1, riders will have to pay $1 for a one-way trip and monthly passes will cost $22.50, the department of transportation said in a release on Thursday.

Those rates are down from the pre-pandemic fare of $2 for a one-way trip and $45 for a monthly pass.

The reduced rate was recommended in a “Fare Equity Study” released last October conducted by the County Department of Transportation (MCDOT). County Executive Marc Elrich and the Montgomery County Council approved the fare reduction, MCDOT said.

MCDOT said seniors, those who are 65 and up, persons with disabilities and students 19 and younger can still ride the bus for free. A specialized SmartTrip card is needed and can be obtained through the MCDOT Mobile Commuter Store.

Riders transferring from a Metro train or bus also do not have to pay a fare. Ride On passengers transferring to a Metro bus will have to pay the $1 difference in fare.