Montgomery County Reaches ‘High' COVID Community Level

The spread of COVID-19 has reached the "high" status for Montgomery County, Maryland, according to the county's website.

Data shows there have been 12.7 COVID-19 hospitalizations per 100,000 residents in the past seven days that ended on July 25. Those hospitalizations, combined with 404 new cases reported on Tuesday, have brought Montgomery County from the "medium" to "high" COVID-19 community level.

The classification is based on new COVID hospitalizations, hospital capacity and new cases, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

As of Tuesday, the county reported about 243 cases per 100,000 residents in the past seven days.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

County data also shows that 10% of hospital beds are occupied by COVID patients.

The CDC and Montgomery County officials recommend residents take the following precautions during high community spread:

Wear well-fitting masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status

Stay up-to-date with vaccines and booster shots

Get tested if you have symptoms

Those who are immune compromised should talk to their doctors about taking extra precautions

Follow CDC guidelines for isolation and quarantine

The CDC's county map still shows Montgomery County as having "medium" community level as its map is updated every Thursday.