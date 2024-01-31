Montgomery County police chief is retiring after 38 years of service

Montgomery County Police Chief Marcus Jones will retire “earlier than originally planned” on July 1, he announced Tuesday.

“While I may be stepping down a few months earlier than originally planned, I won’t be far,” Jones said in a statement.

“You will still see me around, actively engaging in and contributing to the well-being of Montgomery County,” he added.

While Jones has served as the police chief since his appointment in November 2019, his time with the department began in 1985, according to the news release. Jones says he thinks the department is ready for the “baton to be passed.”

Prior to serving as the police chief, Jones was the assistant chief of the Investigative Services Bureau, commander of the 3rd District, director of Major Crimes and the drug enforcement commander.

During his tenure, Jones has used diversion programs to prevent crime.

“When we deal with juveniles, I’m not about just arresting them and thinking that’s going to make the problem go away," he said as an example. "I’ve been doing this way too long. That doesn’t work.”

“Now is the right time to retire. I am grateful for the support I have received throughout my career,” Jones added.

According to the department, the search for a new chief of police is underway.

Jones says he hopes the department will hire internally so that the new chief is already familiar with the environment.