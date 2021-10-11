Montgomery County Opens Additional Vaccination Sites

Montgomery County is now giving COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters at two new locations on Monday in anticipation of increased demand for booster shots.

Shots are available at the East County Recreation Center and the Silver Spring Civic Building in addition to a previously opened vaccination site at Montgomery College's Germantown campus.

Sites will continue to provide first and second doses of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, and provide additional doses and booster shots currently recommended for certain groups and eligible residents who received the Pfizer vaccine, the county said.

Here are the hours and locations of each site:

East County Recreation Center

3310 Gateshead Manor Way, Silver Spring

Sunday – Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday, noon to 6 p.m.

Silver Spring Civic Building

1 Veterans Plaza, Silver Spring

Monday to Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Montgomery College – Germantown

Bioscience Education Building 20200 Observation Drive, Germantown

Open every day from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich said in a release Monday that data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows the county has crossed over the 800,000 threshold of fully vaccinated residents.

The CDC also reported that 99.1 percent of the eligible population — age 12 and over — of Montgomery County has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

"These vaccination rates are the highest in the nation for communities with more than 300,000 residents. In addition to our high vaccination rates, our test positivity rate and case rates are one of the lowest in Maryland," Elrich said.