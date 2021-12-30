Montgomery Co. School Coach Arrested at Dulles Airport on Child Sex Charges: Officials

A man arrested this week at Washington Dulles International Airport on felony child sex assault and molestation charges has worked as a security assistant and track coach at Northwood High School in Montgomery County, Maryland, the school district confirmed to NBC Washington.

Giovanni Di Angelo Reumante, 31, of Takoma Park, was arrested Tuesday by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers after he arrived on a flight from Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, authorities said.

Montgomery County police obtained a warrant for his arrest on Dec. 23. and had filed a nationwide extradition warrant in his case.

Reumante faces two charges for allegedly engaging in sexual intercourse with an underage student who has since graduated from Northwood High School, school principal Jonathan Garrick said in a letter to the community.

The alleged incidents happened during and after school hours, police said Thursday in a release. Reumante had worked as a track coach in Northwood High School since 2013.

Reumante has been placed on administrative leave and is not allowed in the school or on school grounds, Garrick said.

“The allegations against Mr. Reumante are troubling, reprehensible, and are contrary to the values of MCPS and our community,” the principal said in the message. “The safety and security of our students is our top priority and we continue to work every day with our partners in the Montgomery County Police Department, the State’s Attorney’s Office, and Child Protective Services to ensure that we are providing a safe environment for our students and staff."

Police are concerned there may be more victims. School authorities encouraged anyone with information about this case or other potential victims to contact authorities.

On Christmas Eve, CBP officers at Dulles also arrested Sir Chuku Maurice Ngare, 44, of Marietta, Georgia, at the departure gate for a flight headed to Germany on felony child sex assault and molestation charges.

Both suspects were turned over to the Metropolitan Washington Airport Authority to start extradition proceedings, CBP said.

As of Thursday morning, it was unclear if Reumante had been extradited to Montgomery County.

