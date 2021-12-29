Washington Dulles International Airport

Takoma Park Man Arrested at Dulles Airport on Child Sex Assault, Molestation Charges

CBP officers also arrested a Georgia man at the departure gate for a flight headed to Germany.

By NBC Washington Staff

A Takoma Park man was one of two people arrested last week at Washington Dulles International Airport on felony child sex assault and molestation charges, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection. 

Giovanni Di Angelo Reumante, 31, was arrested Tuesday by CBP officers after he arrived on a flight from Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, authorities said.  

Montgomery County police had filed a nationwide extradition warrant in his case. Further details about the accusations against him were not provided. 

On Christmas Eve, CBP officers also arrested Sir Chuku Maurice Ngare, 44, of Marietta, Georgia, at the departure gate for a flight headed to Germany on felony child sex assault and molestation charges.

“The Cobb County, Ga., Sheriff’s Office filed the warrant on November 24 and requested nationwide extradition,” a news release from CBP said. 

Both suspects were turned over to the Metropolitan Washington Airport Authority to start extradition proceedings.

“These arrests illustrate how Customs and Border Protection’s unique border security mission supports our law enforcement partners by intercepting dangerous and wanted fugitives and helping to return them to face their charges,” Daniel Escobedo, the area port director for CBP’s Area Port of Washington, D.C., said. 

