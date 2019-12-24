Mom Meets DC Firefighters Who Saved Premature Baby’s Life

Mother-to-be Sierra Duckett had just gone to a doctor's appointment when she began to feel severe pain.

Her husband pulled over the car on Minnesota Avenue SE and flagged down an ambulance. Within moments, Duckett gave birth to a little girl — who was premature.

D.C.'s Bravest performed CPR on the tiny infant and rushed her to a hospital. At one point, she didn't have a pulse. But members of Engine Company 19 were able to save her life.

Baby ZaNiayh was born in March. On Tuesday, a day before her first Christmas, her parents got to thank the first responders who helped her.

"I want to say thank you. We really appreciate you all," Duckett said through tears, before she was unable to speak.

It’s the day before Christmas, and the members of #DCsBravest get to meet little baby ZaNiayh, who they brought back to life after being born prematurely & pulseless on Minnesota Ave SE in March. We are about to hold a ceremony to honor those involved. pic.twitter.com/mKqp5U3T5t — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) December 24, 2019

Members of #DCsBravest receive Cardiac Care Save Coins from the mother of Baby ZaNiayh for their lifesaving efforts after the infant was born premature & pulseless on Minnesota Ave. SE. In return, they had a gift of their own to present. Future firefighter? pic.twitter.com/DUrpojGCR4 — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) December 24, 2019

ZaNiayh was passed between firefighters and medics, wearing a little striped hat with ears.

"She really fought for her life," her mom said.