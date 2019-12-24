Mom Meets DC Firefighters Who Saved Premature Baby’s Life

Mother-to-be Sierra Duckett had just gone to a doctor's appointment when she began to feel severe pain.
Her husband pulled over the car on Minnesota Avenue SE and flagged down an ambulance. Within moments, Duckett gave birth to a little girl — who was premature.
D.C.'s Bravest performed CPR on the tiny infant and rushed her to a hospital. At one point, she didn't have a pulse. But members of Engine Company 19 were able to save her life.
Baby ZaNiayh was born in March. On Tuesday, a day before her first Christmas, her parents got to thank the first responders who helped her.
"I want to say thank you. We really appreciate you all," Duckett said through tears, before she was unable to speak.
ZaNiayh was passed between firefighters and medics, wearing a little striped hat with ears.
"She really fought for her life," her mom said.