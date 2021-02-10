Missing 13-Year-Old Girl Last Seen Monday in Northern Virginia

Police are asking for help finding a missing 13-year-old girl who left home in Woodbridge on Sunday and was last seen Monday in Alexandria.

Michelle Nicole Marin Parada was last seen at about 5:30 p.m. Monday, Prince William County police said Wednesday. She is considered endangered and could be with a man.

Parada is 5-foot-3, 105 pounds and Hispanic, with long black hair and brown eyes, police said. She was last seen wearing a white hooded sweatshirt and green pajama pants, and was carrying a pink backpack.

Detectives believe she left home voluntarily but “may be in need of assistance.”

Anyone with information on on Parada’s whereabouts is asked to contact police.