missing child

Missing 13-Year-Old Girl Last Seen Monday in Northern Virginia

By NBC Washington Staff

missing 13 year old girl
Prince William County Police Department

Police are asking for help finding a missing 13-year-old girl who left home in Woodbridge on Sunday and was last seen Monday in Alexandria. 

Michelle Nicole Marin Parada was last seen at about 5:30 p.m. Monday, Prince William County police said Wednesday. She is considered endangered and could be with a man. 

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Local

Beltsville 22 mins ago

1 Teen Killed, Another Hurt in Beltsville Car Crash

restaurants 34 mins ago

‘It Means Everything': Maryland Neighborhood Finds Unique Way to Save Local Restaurants

Parada is 5-foot-3, 105 pounds and Hispanic, with long black hair and brown eyes, police said. She was last seen wearing a white hooded sweatshirt and green pajama pants, and was carrying a pink backpack. 

Detectives believe she left home voluntarily but “may be in need of assistance.” 

Anyone with information on on Parada’s whereabouts is asked to contact police. 

This article tagged under:

missing childAlexandriaWoodbridgemissing person
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds U.S. & World Black History Month Health NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us