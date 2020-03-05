Metrobus Driver Helps Slumped Over Taxi Driver Near Union Station

A Metrobus driver lept into action when he noticed a taxi driver slumped over his wheel in the middle of Massachusetts Avenue near Union Station Tuesday evening, according to Metro.

Around 6:45 p.m. Metrobus driver Tim Hudson was driving the bus when he looked over and noticed the taxi driver slumped over in his car with saliva coming out of his mouth. It appeared the taxi driver had accidentally hit multiple parked cars off of Columbus Circle before stopping on Massachusetts Avenue and no one noticed the driver for a couple of minutes. So Hudson pulled over to help.

“The door, because of the accident, wouldn’t open, so I literally had to use all of my strength to rip the door open and I got into the vehicle to shake on the guy and he wasn’t responsive at all,” Hudson said.

The bus driver ran back to the bus to tell passengers what had happened and called 911. Dispatch informed Hudson he would need to get the man out of the car and perform CPR while waiting for EMS to arrive.

“I informed her I’ve never done CPR so then I turn to some of the other pedestrians and call for help,” Hudson said.

Another bystander joined Hudson to pull the man out of the taxi, but as they started to take him out the car began to move.

“So I step over and apply the break to put the car in park. So thank God it didn’t do no damage to him,” Hudson said.

Hudson began CPR with the help of the dispatcher on the phone in the middle of the road as cars drove past.

“He was a big guy and that’s all dead weight so the furthest where we could get him was where he ended up once the car started moving,” Hudson said.

A minute and a half later EMS arrived and took the driver to the hospital in critical condition, according to DC Fire and EMS. Metro said the man is still at the hospital.

“For me it was about being in the right place at the right time and I knew God had me there for a reason,” Hudson said.

Hudson said he hopes to meet the man once he recovers and plans on taking a CPR class provided to employees by Metro.